Dr. Thomas Clegg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clegg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Clegg, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Clegg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They completed their residency with Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital|University Tex Med Branch
Dr. Clegg works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Ear, Nose, & Throat Clinic22999 Highway 59 N, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 649-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clegg?
I have been to him a few times. He is always punctual, empathetic, thorough, and professional. He has helped me to get to the source of my condition.
About Dr. Thomas Clegg, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1730162231
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital|University Tex Med Branch
- Baylor University Med Center|Baylor University Medical Center
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clegg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clegg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clegg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clegg works at
Dr. Clegg has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clegg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Clegg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clegg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clegg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clegg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.