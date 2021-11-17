See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Newport News, VA
Dr. Thomas Clark, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Clark, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital.

Dr. Clark works at Center for Weight Loss Success in Newport News, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Weight Loss Success
    645 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 873-1880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sentara Careplex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Gastric Banding
Obesity
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Gastric Banding

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 17, 2021
    Amazing surgeon, very good at his craft. I wouldn't trust another surgeon for bariatric surgery. Very knowledgeable.. dedicates his professional career to helping people battle obesity.
    Rose — Nov 17, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Clark, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1255494183
    Education & Certifications

    • Akron General Medical Center
    • Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
    • Davidson College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clark works at Center for Weight Loss Success in Newport News, VA. View the full address on Dr. Clark’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

