Overview

Dr. Thomas Ciulla, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Ciulla works at Fort Wayne Retina PC in Carmel, IN with other offices in Greenwood, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.