Dr. Cigno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Cigno, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Cigno, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ridgefield, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Cigno works at
Locations
-
1
Thomas V. Cigno, MD LLC10 South St Ste 201, Ridgefield, CT 06877 Directions (203) 244-7848
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cigno?
Tom is an outstanding physician with a huge heart and an unwavering commitment to caring for his patients. He has made an enormous difference in the lives and well being of our family.
About Dr. Thomas Cigno, MD
- Family Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1396775748
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut School Of Med
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Fairfield University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cigno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cigno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cigno works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cigno. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cigno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cigno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cigno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.