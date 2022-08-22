Overview

Dr. Thomas Ciecierega, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Karol Marcinkowski University Of Medical Sciences/ Faculty Of Medicine Poland and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Ciecierega works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.