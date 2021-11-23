See All Urologists in Cliffside Park, NJ
Dr. Thomas Chun, MD

Urology
3.1 (19)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Chun, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cliffside Park, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Chun works at Urology Center in Cliffside Park, NJ with other offices in Saddle Brook, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Jersey Urology
    663 Palisade Ave Ste 304, Cliffside Park, NJ 07010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 313-1933
  2. 2
    New Jersey Urology LLC
    160 Pehle Ave, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 816-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Surgery
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Urethral Stricture
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Atony
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Infection
Bladder Scan
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Cystometry
Dipstick Urinalysis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Epididymitis
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stones
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Testicular Dysfunction
Trichomoniasis Screening
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Ureteral Stones
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Uroflowmetry
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Stones
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chordee
  View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Prostatitis
Circumcision
Destruction of Penile Lesion
End-Stage Renal Disease
Excision of Testicular Lesion
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gonorrhea Infections
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hydrocele
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed
Lithotripsy
Male Infertility
Overactive Bladder
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Removal
Prostate Stones
Prostatitis
Spermatocele
Testicular Atrophy
Urethral Dilation
Urethral Stones
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Varicocele
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 23, 2021
    Friendly staff and excellent service
    Juan — Nov 23, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Chun, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1407846827
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • NYU-NYU Med Ctr
    Internship
    • New York University
    Medical Education
    • George Washington U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chun has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Chun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

