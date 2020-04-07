Overview

Dr. Thomas Chu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Chu works at Retina Vitreous Associates Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Progressive High Myopia and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.