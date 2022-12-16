Dr. Christenson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Christenson, MD
Dr. Thomas Christenson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Mercy Hospital.
Ear Nose & Throat Specialty Care of Mn2211 Park Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 871-1144
Ear Nose & Throat Specialtycare of Minnesota - Maple Grove9550 Upland Ln N Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 420-4811
- 3 3960 Coon Rapids Blvd NW Ste 104, Minneapolis, MN 55433 Directions (763) 421-8443
- 4 6099 Wayzata Blvd Ste 200, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (612) 871-1144
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Mercy Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very thorough doctor and very kind and compassionate. Also! I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Thomas Christenson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Christenson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Christenson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christenson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.