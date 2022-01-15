Dr. Thomas Christensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Christensen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Barton Memorial Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Reno Orthopedic Center555 N Arlington Ave, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 786-3040Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
Reno Orthopedic Clinic - Carson Campus1365 Medical Pkwy, Carson City, NV 89703 Directions (775) 786-3040
Renown So Meadows Medical Center Clinical Lab10101 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 982-7384
Renown Regional Medical Center1155 Mill St, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 982-4616
- Barton Memorial Hospital
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Tom Christensen M.D., Open reduction and internal fixation, clavicle. Difficult surgery due the location of the fracture at the very end of the bone. Also an older active patient with moderate arthritis in the shoulder. Two surgeries were planned with a fantastic result, i.e. normal range of motion, and almost pain free 2 months post surgery. Highly recommended.
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
