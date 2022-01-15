Overview

Dr. Thomas Christensen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Barton Memorial Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Christensen works at Reno Orthopaedic Clinic in Reno, NV with other offices in Carson City, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.