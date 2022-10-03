Overview

Dr. Thomas Chowattukunnel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kokomo, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Chowattukunnel works at American Health Ntwrk Eye Specs in Kokomo, IN with other offices in Muncie, IN and Marion, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.