Dr. Thomas Chowattukunnel, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Chowattukunnel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kokomo, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Chowattukunnel works at
Locations
Heart Center of Kokomo2302 S Dixon Rd Ste 100, Kokomo, IN 46902 Directions (765) 453-3937
Surgicenter Group LLC200 N Tillotson Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (765) 268-8888
Marion Eye Specialists711 W Gardner Dr, Marion, IN 46952 Directions (765) 662-6257
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and informative when explaining procedural activities. I would recommend him to all who need cataract removal.
About Dr. Thomas Chowattukunnel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1043292337
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chowattukunnel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chowattukunnel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chowattukunnel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chowattukunnel has seen patients for Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chowattukunnel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chowattukunnel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chowattukunnel.
