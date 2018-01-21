Dr. Thomas Chow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Chow, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Chow, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Longview, TX. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall, Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview and Longview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Chow works at
Locations
East Texas Minimally Inva Micro Ns703 E Marshall Ave Ste 3004, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 238-8110
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
- Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview
- Longview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
It was a blessing that I found Dr. Chow. I thought I needed a orthopedic surgeon for a cervical fusion/laminectomy. WRONG. I needed a neurosurgeon who could perform the minimal invasive surgery. I received a professional referral to Dr. Chow. I called his office on Monday before Thanksgiving and he saw me on Wednesday. I was in terrific pain and he juggled his personal schedule to do my surgery early on Frid. AM after Thanksgiving Day! I have referred family and friends to Dr Chow. All did great
About Dr. Thomas Chow, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1750367876
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hospital
- Baylor University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chow works at
Dr. Chow has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Chow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.