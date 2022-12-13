Overview

Dr. Thomas Chopp, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.



Dr. Chopp works at Shoulder Clinic Of Idaho in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.