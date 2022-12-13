Dr. Thomas Chopp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chopp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Chopp, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Chopp, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.
Dr. Chopp works at
Locations
-
1
The Shoulder Clinic of Idaho8854 W Emerald St Ste 102, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 323-4747Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Treasure Valley Hospital8800 W Emerald St, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 323-4747
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- Treasure Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chopp?
Dr. Chopp and his team are outstanding. I was impressed from our very first meeting. They are all very professional , skilled, and friendly. I damaged my shoulder in a fall and in a step-by-step process it was determined that only an operation would give me the full use of my shoulder back. Dr. Chopp assisted by his PA, Kiira, performed the operation which, because of the complexity of the damages, required 2.5 hours. My recovery has been virtually pain free and through their rehab guidance I have regained full use of the shoulder. The office staff mirrors the attributes of their professionals. The operation was conducted at the Treasure Valley Hospital and my experience there was equally impressive. If you have a shoulder problem you owe to yourself and family to see the folks at the Shoulder Clinic. Dr Chopp and his team are absolutely the best--bar none.
About Dr. Thomas Chopp, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1720081060
Education & Certifications
- Hughston Orthopaedic Clinic
- Wilford Hall USAF Hospital
- University Of Minnesota Hospital and Clinic
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chopp has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chopp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chopp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chopp works at
Dr. Chopp has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chopp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Chopp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chopp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chopp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chopp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.