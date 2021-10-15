See All Ophthalmologists in Medina, OH
Dr. Thomas Chi, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Thomas Chi, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Thomas Chi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Medina Hospital and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.

Dr. Chi works at Northeast Ohio Eye Surgeons-Medina in Medina, OH with other offices in Wadsworth, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    OHIO EYE CARE CONSULTANT, Medina, OH
    3583 Reserve Commons Dr, Medina, OH 44256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 722-8300
  2. 2
    OHIO EYE CARE CONSULTANT, Medina, OH
    1 Park Centre Dr Ste 106, Wadsworth, OH 44281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 334-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medina Hospital
  • Summa Health System - Akron Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drusen
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Drusen
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • SummaCare
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chi?

    Oct 15, 2021
    Sometimes there is a wait, but where I was treated before there was a WAIT! I am so glad someone recommended Dr Chi. Not as stressful. Takes good care of problems and I've got them!
    Carol — Oct 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Chi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Chi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chi to family and friends

    Dr. Chi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Chi, MD.

    About Dr. Thomas Chi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851341846
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mass Eye & Ear Infirm-Harvard U
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Residency
    Internship
    • The Miriam Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Chi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chi has seen patients for Drusen, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Chi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.