Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Chi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Proliance Orthopedics and Sports Medicine1231 116th Ave NE Ste 750, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 455-3600Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Issaquah Highlands510 8th Ave NE Ste 200, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 392-3030Monday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Proliance Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine18100 NE Union Hill Rd # 330, Redmond, WA 98052 Directions (425) 455-3600Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr Chi is an excellent doctor and a nice guy, who was very thorough and patient in explaining my injury and the range of possible treatments. I highly recommend him.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- American Sports Med Institute
- Harvard Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
