Dr. Thomas Chengot, DO

Interventional Cardiology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Chengot, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Amityville, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Chengot works at Amityville Heart Center in Amityville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vascular Corrections PC
    129 Broadway, Amityville, NY 11701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 598-3434

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Angina
Chest Pain
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Angina

Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Cardiomyopathy With Heart Block Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy 1, Familial Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Due to Anthracyclines Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Alcoholic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Chagas Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Calcification Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease, Autosomal Dominant 1 Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease, Autosomal Dominant 2 Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Device Therapy of Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Exertional Hypertension Chevron Icon
Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypertension Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Failure Management Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
High-Risk Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia Due to Arg3500 Mutation of apo B-100 Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia Due to LDL Receptor Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Recessive Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Alcohol-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Corticosteroid-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Environment-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Nasal Decongestant-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Stress-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Hypokalemia Familial Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Isolated Systolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Labile Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Venous Catheterization Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Dexfenfluramine-Induced Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Familial Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Fenfluramine-Induced Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Thromboembolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Resistant Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
White Coat Hypertension Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 08, 2021
    Very nice doctor
    MARIA GUIERREZ — Oct 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Chengot, DO

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295960094
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Vincent's Catholic Medical Center, Manhattan
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Chengot, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chengot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chengot has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chengot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chengot works at Amityville Heart Center in Amityville, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chengot’s profile.

    Dr. Chengot has seen patients for Chest Pain, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chengot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chengot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chengot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chengot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chengot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

