Dr. Thomas Chengot, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Amityville, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Chengot works at
Vascular Corrections PC129 Broadway, Amityville, NY 11701 Directions (631) 598-3434
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very nice doctor
- Interventional Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1295960094
Education & Certifications
- St. Vincent's Catholic Medical Center, Manhattan
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Chengot has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chengot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chengot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chengot works at
Dr. Chengot has seen patients for Chest Pain, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chengot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chengot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chengot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chengot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chengot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.