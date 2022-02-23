Dr. Thomas Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Chen, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Banner Arizona Medical Clinic Ltd14416 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 876-3880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Banner Arizona Medical Clinic13640 N Plaza del Rio Blvd # 120, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-3880
Banner10401 W Thunderbird Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 832-4000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have found Dr. Chen and his staff to be very efficient, responsive and competent. I trust his advice and judgement completely.
- Medical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1932149036
- Ny University Med Center
- Kaiser Permanente
- New York Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
