Overview

Dr. Thomas Chen, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Chen works at Banner Arizona Medical Clinic in Sun City West, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ and Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.