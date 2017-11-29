Dr. Thomas Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Chen, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Of California San Francisco|University Of California-San Francisco
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
Stanford Cancer Center South Bay2589 Samaritan Dr Rm 4233, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 683-9973Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- O'Connor Hospital
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chen, is a wonderful doctor. He is very patient and always listens. He knows your history and is always up to date on what you need. I’ve had cancer for 17 years. My last doctor retired. I am so lucky to have found Dr. Chen. I totally trust him and know I’m in good hands.
About Dr. Thomas Chen, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1891870317
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Francisco|University Of California-San Francisco
- University Of California|Virginia Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
