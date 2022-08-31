Dr. Thomas Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Chen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC, Mercy Medical Center Redding and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
Dohenny Eye Medical Group1450 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (800) 872-2273
Adventist Health Bakersfield2615 Chester Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 395-3000
Champaign Dental Group1200 N State St Ste 3300, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (323) 226-7421
Usc Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center1441 Eastlake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (323) 865-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Top notch. Unsurpassed. Knowledgeable, skilled, professional, caring, compassionate. You cannot and will not find a better neurosurgeon on the west coast of the USA.
About Dr. Thomas Chen, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Mandarin and Minnan
- 1225071509
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
