See All Neurosurgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Thomas Chen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Chen, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Thomas Chen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC, Mercy Medical Center Redding and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Chen works at Dohenny Eye Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Subdural Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Dohenny Eye Medical Group
    1450 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 872-2273
  2. 2
    Adventist Health Bakersfield
    2615 Chester Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 395-3000
  3. 3
    Champaign Dental Group
    1200 N State St Ste 3300, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 226-7421
  4. 4
    Usc Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center
    1441 Eastlake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 865-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Keck Hospital of USC
  • Mercy Medical Center Redding
  • PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Subdural Hemorrhage
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Subdural Hemorrhage
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?

    Aug 31, 2022
    Top notch. Unsurpassed. Knowledgeable, skilled, professional, caring, compassionate. You cannot and will not find a better neurosurgeon on the west coast of the USA.
    Mark Kusler — Aug 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Chen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Chen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chen to family and friends

    Dr. Chen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Chen, MD.

    About Dr. Thomas Chen, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin and Minnan
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225071509
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Subdural Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Chen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.