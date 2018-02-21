Dr. Thomas Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Chen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They completed their fellowship with St. Vincent Hosp Med Ctr
Dr. Chen works at
T C. Cardiology PC3907 Prince St Ste 3A, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 661-1783
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thomas Chen is a great doctor. He'll go the extra mile to double check other possible health issues to make sure he hasn't missed anything. I believe preventative care is the best thing you want from a doctor. He'll even listen to any of your health concerns that you bring up, emotional to physical and try his best give you feedback to the best of his ability. Very understanding doctor. I feel very cared for as an individual at his office.
About Dr. Thomas Chen, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Chinese
- 1164415899
Education & Certifications
- St. Vincent Hosp Med Ctr
- St Lukes-Roosevelt Hospital Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Pulmonary Valve Disease, Chest Pain and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.