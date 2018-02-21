See All Cardiologists in Flushing, NY
Cardiology
Dr. Thomas Chen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They completed their fellowship with St. Vincent Hosp Med Ctr

Dr. Chen works at THOMAS T CHEN MD PC in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Valve Disease, Chest Pain and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    T C. Cardiology PC
    3907 Prince St Ste 3A, Flushing, NY 11354

Pulmonary Valve Disease
Chest Pain
Carotid Artery Disease
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Feb 21, 2018
    Thomas Chen is a great doctor. He'll go the extra mile to double check other possible health issues to make sure he hasn't missed anything. I believe preventative care is the best thing you want from a doctor. He'll even listen to any of your health concerns that you bring up, emotional to physical and try his best give you feedback to the best of his ability. Very understanding doctor. I feel very cared for as an individual at his office.
    About Dr. Thomas Chen, MD

    Cardiology
    English, Chinese
    1164415899
    St. Vincent Hosp Med Ctr
    St Lukes-Roosevelt Hospital Center
    Dr. Thomas Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Chen has seen patients for Pulmonary Valve Disease, Chest Pain and Carotid Artery Disease, and more.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

