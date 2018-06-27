Dr. Thomas Chang, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Chang, DPM
Overview
Dr. Thomas Chang, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Healdsburg Hospital, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
-
1
Redwood Orthopaedic Surgery Associates208 Concourse Blvd Ste 1, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 544-3400
-
2
Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital30 Mark West Springs Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 576-4430
Hospital Affiliations
- Healdsburg Hospital
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
Dr. Chang and his assistant Gypsie provided excellent care. The surgery was successful and recovery has been as expected without any problems. I would highly recommend Dr. Chang for bunionectomy surgery.
About Dr. Thomas Chang, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1841315736
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Cantonese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.