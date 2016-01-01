Overview

Dr. Thomas Chandler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Chandler works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - North in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes Type 1 and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.