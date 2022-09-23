Overview

Dr. Thomas Chandler Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Conway Medical Center, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Chandler Jr works at Inlet Cardio Pulmonary and Assocs in Murrells Inlet, SC. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.