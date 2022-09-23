Dr. Thomas Chandler Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandler Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Chandler Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Chandler Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Conway Medical Center, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Chandler Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Inlet Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Medicine LLC4057 HIGHWAY 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 652-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Conway Medical Center
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chandler Jr?
I had an initial appointment with Dr. Chandler this week. I was not only delightfully surprised but also relieved. Dr. Chandler is an excellent diagnostician and physician. I have a rare disease of neuromuscular transmission. Related surgeries and admissions for procedures are done at a teaching hospital in Durham NC. I see my neuromuscular physician there as well. One symptom became too severe to wait for appointments. As the disease itself is somewhat rare, certain symptoms are not seen often as well. Dr. Chandler integrated issues/symptoms that seem unrelated and put his finger right on the cause. For years, I have felt like death is looming over me, particularly the earlier time of the day. It was astonishing to hear Dr. Chandler explain so eloquently. The problem remains serious, however; I am incredibly relieved now knowing what ER to go to and who to call in the event of an emergency. The entire office staff is pleasant and very considerate. Thank you all!
About Dr. Thomas Chandler Jr, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1568429223
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandler Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandler Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandler Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandler Jr works at
Dr. Chandler Jr has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandler Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandler Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandler Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandler Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandler Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.