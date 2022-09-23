See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Murrells Inlet, SC
Dr. Thomas Chandler Jr, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Chandler Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Conway Medical Center, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Dr. Chandler Jr works at Inlet Cardio Pulmonary and Assocs in Murrells Inlet, SC. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inlet Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Medicine LLC
    4057 HIGHWAY 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 (843) 652-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Conway Medical Center
  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 23, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Chandler Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568429223
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Chandler Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandler Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chandler Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chandler Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chandler Jr works at Inlet Cardio Pulmonary and Assocs in Murrells Inlet, SC. View the full address on Dr. Chandler Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Chandler Jr has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandler Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandler Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandler Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandler Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandler Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.