Overview

Dr. Thomas Chan, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Chan works at Thomas K Chan MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.