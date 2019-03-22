See All Allergists & Immunologists in Alpharetta, GA
Dr. Thomas Chacko, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (63)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Chacko, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University.

They frequently treat conditions like Allergy Skin Testing, Allergy Testing and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3905 Brookside Pkwy Ste 203, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 668-4688
    Chacko Allergy
    3333 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 520, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 668-4688
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Georgia Retina PC
    960 Sanders Rd Ste 500, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 668-4688
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Robert A Gadlage MD & Assocs
    3855 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 420, Duluth, GA 30096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 495-1955
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergy Skin Testing
Allergy Testing
Nasopharyngitis
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Chacko, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356443089
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tampa General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Bellevue Hospital Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Pennsylvania State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Chacko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chacko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chacko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chacko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chacko has seen patients for Allergy Skin Testing, Allergy Testing and Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chacko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Chacko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chacko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chacko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chacko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

