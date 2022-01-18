Dr. Cha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Cha, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Cha, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Cha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-8636Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Newton-Wellesley Spine Center159 Wells Ave, Newton, MA 02459 Directions (617) 243-5777
-
3
Orthopaedics At Mass General Waltham52 2nd Ave Ste 1150, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (617) 724-8636
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cha?
The PA was OUTSTANDING and answered my barrage of very detailed questions with professionalism and authentic friendliness. She is A++. Dr. Cha was equally as friendly and of course very knowledgable. Both spent a lot of time and truly cared about giving me the answers I needed. Dr. Cha has a lot of experience with disc replacements and has experience with multiple artificial disc types.
About Dr. Thomas Cha, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1700043007
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cha works at
Dr. Cha has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Myelopathy and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.