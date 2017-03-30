Overview

Dr. Thomas Caves, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Caves works at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.