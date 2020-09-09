Dr. Thomas Cataldo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cataldo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Cataldo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Cataldo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Locations
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-4159
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-milton199 Reedsdale Rd, Milton, MA 02186 Directions (617) 696-4600Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pmSaturday8:00am - 4:45pmSunday8:00am - 4:45pm
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-needham Campus148 Chestnut St, Needham, MA 02492 Directions (781) 453-3000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cataldo was excellent. He explained things thoroughly and put me right at ease. I didn’t feel rushed and could ask my many questions. He gave me helpful remedies and never suggested unnecessary surgery. It was quite the opposite, I appreciate a conservative approach to healthcare. An appointment I dreaded and procrastinated on for years turned out to be very positive because of Dr. Cataldo.
About Dr. Thomas Cataldo, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cataldo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cataldo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cataldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cataldo has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer, Colectomy and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cataldo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cataldo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cataldo.
