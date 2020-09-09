Overview

Dr. Thomas Cataldo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Cataldo works at HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATES in Boston, MA with other offices in Milton, MA and Needham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer, Colectomy and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.