Dr. Thomas Castle Jr, MD
Dr. Thomas Castle Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Issaquah Highlands510 8th Ave NE Ste 200, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 392-3030Monday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Proliance Orthopedics and Sports Medicine1231 116th Ave NE Ste 750, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 455-3600Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Overlake Medical Center1035 116th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 392-3030ThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I have a bad knee and was checking to find out what to do to get it from hurting.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- University of Connecticut
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Castle Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castle Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castle Jr has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castle Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
137 patients have reviewed Dr. Castle Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castle Jr.
