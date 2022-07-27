Dr. Thomas Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Carter, MD
Dr. Thomas Carter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
The Orthopedic Clinic Association Inc.2222 E Highland Ave Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 512-8558Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center2122 E Highland Ave Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 553-3113Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday11:00am - 2:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
The Orthopedic Clinic Association6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste B1800, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions
The Orthopedic Clinic Association9377 E Bell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (602) 277-6211
TOCA at Banner Health5002 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (602) 277-6211
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have known Dr Carter for 30 years. He has done 4 surgeries on me. He is honest, professional, and not one to jump right to a surgery.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1255316287
- Jackson Hole Orthopaedics/Sports Injuries
- Ohio State University
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
