Overview

Dr. Thomas Carter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.



Dr. Carter works at Banner Health in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ, Scottsdale, AZ and Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.