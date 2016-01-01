Overview

Dr. Thomas Carswell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med.



Dr. Carswell works at Harvey B. Leslie, M.D. in Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.