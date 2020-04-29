Dr. Thomas Carr Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carr Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Carr Jr, MD
Dr. Thomas Carr Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Franklin, TN. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Pediatric Associates of Franklin570 Bakers Bridge Ave, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (629) 219-7385
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
We rarely have to wait and he takes his time with each child. We have been very happy with him.
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1790848166
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine
Dr. Carr Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carr Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carr Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Carr Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carr Jr.
