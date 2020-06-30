Overview

Dr. Thomas Carlson, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.



Dr. Carlson works at Austin Heart Central at the Heart Hospital of Austin in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Sleep Apnea and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.