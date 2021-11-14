Dr. Caradonna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas Caradonna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Caradonna, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 280 Hospital Pkwy Bldg D, San Jose, CA 95119 Directions (408) 362-4791
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Kaiser Permanente
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caradonna?
. Dr. Caradonna always listens to what I have to say, and is patient with me. He's young and knows how to deal with people. I have never had a problem with him. I was born in this country and he's never been rude to me. I don't know what others from foreign countries are saying about his rudeness, but he's very polite. Just because you don't get what you want doesn't mean someone is rude in this country. I'm glad he's my doctor.
About Dr. Thomas Caradonna, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1790027944
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Caradonna. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caradonna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caradonna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caradonna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.