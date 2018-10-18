Overview

Dr. Thomas Capozza, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.