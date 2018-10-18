Dr. Thomas Capozza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capozza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Capozza, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Capozza, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 289 Pleasant St Ste 501, Fall River, MA 02721 Directions (508) 679-6611
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Before a recent procedure I had a few questions. Dr. Capozza and RN Jessica were extremely patient and kind and took the time to interact with me in an honest and interested manner. Although I am sure that I took a little extra time from their busy schedules I was treated with patience and respect. I would definitely recommend them to anyone.
About Dr. Thomas Capozza, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1609848860
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
