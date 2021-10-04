See All Hematologists in Elgin, IL
Dr. Thomas Cao, MD

Hematology
3 (19)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Thomas Cao, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Elgin, IL. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin.

Dr. Cao works at Advanced Clinic Ltd. in Elgin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Purpura, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Clinic Ltd.
    Advanced Clinic Ltd.
1600 N Randall Rd Ste 115, Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 717-6860

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Sherman Hospital
  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Purpura
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Oct 04, 2021
    Outstanding doctor. He is patient and very thorough.
    Tommy G. — Oct 04, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Cao, MD

    • Hematology
    • English
    • 1194797266
    Education & Certifications

    • BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Cao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cao has seen patients for Purpura, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cao. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

