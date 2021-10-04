Overview

Dr. Thomas Cao, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Elgin, IL. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin.



Dr. Cao works at Advanced Clinic Ltd. in Elgin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Purpura, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.