Dr. Thomas Campen, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Campen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waycross, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital, Evans Memorial Hospital, Habersham Medical Center, Highlands Medical Center, Liberty Regional Medical Center, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital, Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus and Taylor Regional Hospital.
Dr. Campen works at
Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross Inc.1900 Tebeau St, Waycross, GA 31501 Directions (912) 287-2513
-
2
Campen Eye Care5102 Paulsen St Bldg 5, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital
- Evans Memorial Hospital
- Habersham Medical Center
- Highlands Medical Center
- Liberty Regional Medical Center
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
- Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus
- Taylor Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Campen has in every case with us has been immediate in his response, caring, and right on. At his biding, we went to his wife, an Ivy League trained and teaching dermatologist, Rebecca . She caught a melanoma on my chest in a very early phase, had it removed. Very grateful to her, as well. Tw people we have ever known, two of the brightest people we have ever known.
About Dr. Thomas Campen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1497729834
Education & Certifications
- Louisisana State University Med Center
- Henry Ford Hospital
- St Agnes Hospital
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
