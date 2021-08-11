See All Ophthalmologists in Waycross, GA
Dr. Thomas Campen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Campen, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Thomas Campen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waycross, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital, Evans Memorial Hospital, Habersham Medical Center, Highlands Medical Center, Liberty Regional Medical Center, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital, Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus and Taylor Regional Hospital.

Dr. Campen works at MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM IN WAYCRO in Waycross, GA with other offices in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross Inc.
    1900 Tebeau St, Waycross, GA 31501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 287-2513
  2. 2
    Campen Eye Care
    5102 Paulsen St Bldg 5, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital
  • Evans Memorial Hospital
  • Habersham Medical Center
  • Highlands Medical Center
  • Liberty Regional Medical Center
  • Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
  • Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus
  • Taylor Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Diabetes Insipidus - Diabetes Mellitus - Optic Atrophy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Campen?

    Aug 11, 2021
    Dr. Campen has in every case with us has been immediate in his response, caring, and right on. At his biding, we went to his wife, an Ivy League trained and teaching dermatologist, Rebecca . She caught a melanoma on my chest in a very early phase, had it removed. Very grateful to her, as well. Tw people we have ever known, two of the brightest people we have ever known.
    James Allen, John Littlefield — Aug 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Campen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Campen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Campen to family and friends

    Dr. Campen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Campen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Campen, MD.

    About Dr. Thomas Campen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497729834
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Louisisana State University Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Agnes Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Campen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Campen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Campen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Campen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Campen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.