Dr. Thomas Campbell, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Campbell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Campbell works at
Locations
Rocky Mountain Eye Surgeons Pllc7920 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 424-1703
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Campbell for many, many years. He is the best and I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Thomas Campbell, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1952306912
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Hospital
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell works at
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Posterior Scleritis, Herpetic Keratitis and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
