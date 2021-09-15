Dr. Thomas Cain, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Cain, DPM
Overview
Dr. Thomas Cain, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
Locations
Emory Clinic Decatur2801 N Decatur Rd Ste 295, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (770) 979-1890
Foot Ankle & Leg Spec-georgia1800 Tree Ln Ste 320, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 979-1890
Emory at Decatur Podiatry495 Winn Way Ste 100, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (770) 979-1890
Snellville office1600 Medical Way Ste 250, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 979-1890
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Thomas Cain after a pain in my left foot became increasingly severe. Dr. Cain and his staff were extremely friendly and competent. More importantly, Dr. Cain correctly diagnosed the cause of my pain and he did surgery on my foot. As soon as the surgery healed, my pain was gone and several months later, I walk with no pain.
About Dr. Thomas Cain, DPM
- Podiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Northlake Regional Medical Center
- Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
