Dr. Thomas Byrne, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from The Royal College Of Surgeons, Dublin, Ireland and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Byrne works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Sleeve Gastrectomy, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.