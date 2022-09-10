See All Gastroenterologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Thomas Byrne, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Byrne, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from The Royal College Of Surgeons, Dublin, Ireland and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Byrne works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Sleeve Gastrectomy, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Ashley River Tower
    25 Courtenay Dr, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 10, 2022
    Dr, Byrnes is knowledgeable and professional. Over several years he has performed two surgeries on me with positive results. One of the things that I most admire is that he doesn't mince words but "tells it like it is". I tend toward skepticism BUT HE has my TRUST which is not easily gained. Thank you Dr. Byrnes.
    Sep 10, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Byrne, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1972617520
    Education & Certifications

    • Jervis Street Hospital, Dublin, Ireland|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine
    • The Royal College Of Surgeons, Dublin, Ireland
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Byrne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byrne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Byrne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Byrne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Byrne works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Byrne’s profile.

    Dr. Byrne has seen patients for Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Sleeve Gastrectomy, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byrne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byrne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byrne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

