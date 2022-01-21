Overview

Dr. Thomas Butler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They completed their residency with University Of Ks School Of Med



Dr. Butler works at Southwest Shoulder Elbow & Hand Center in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.