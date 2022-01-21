Dr. Thomas Butler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Butler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Butler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They completed their residency with University Of Ks School Of Med
Dr. Butler works at
Locations
Southwest Shoulder Elbow & Hand Center4727 E CAMP LOWELL DR, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 290-4263Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Butler is personable and is an outstanding orthopedic surgeon. He has performed surgery on both my hands and the outcomes were wonderful!
About Dr. Thomas Butler, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1205838398
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ks School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butler works at
Dr. Butler has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Butler speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
