Dr. Thomas Bustros, MD
Dr. Thomas Bustros, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
NYU Langone Medical Associates - Astoria Cardiology and Steinway Medical4207 30TH AVE, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (718) 204-7200
Bay Ridge Hearts Cardiovascular Care PC217 Ovington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 238-0098
Lutheran Medical Center3414 Church Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 940-9425
Nyu Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge6740 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (929) 455-2740
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Thomas Bustros, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Bustros has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bustros accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bustros has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bustros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bustros. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bustros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bustros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bustros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.