Overview

Dr. Thomas Bustros, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Bustros works at NYU Langone Medical Associates - Astoria Cardiology and Steinway Medical in Astoria, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.