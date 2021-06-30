Dr. Thomas Buroker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buroker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Buroker, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with Boone County Hospital, Lucas County Health Center, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center, Mercyone Newton Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone County Hospital
- Lucas County Health Center
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- Mercyone Newton Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
34 yrs ago when I was 19, I had a molar pregnancy which resulted in Trophoblastic disease/cancer. Dr. Buroker & nurse Pat took me under their care & made me feel like my situation was the most important thing to them in the world. They held my hand through every single treatment and encouraged me to heal. I felt such trust and security in Dr Buroker's care. I will never forget even now as a 53-year-old healthy woman how every time I walked in he would greet me with a big smile and call me "squirt." I have a place in my heart for a doctor that treats his patients with such grace and importance. I highly recommend this man although I imagine he will retire someday soon. He is now treating my mother-in-law for cancer and she is in remission. She adores him too. What a blessing!
- Medical Oncology
- 54 years of experience
- Wayne
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Buroker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buroker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buroker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buroker has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buroker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Buroker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buroker.
