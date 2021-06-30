Overview

Dr. Thomas Buroker, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with Boone County Hospital, Lucas County Health Center, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center, Mercyone Newton Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.



Dr. Buroker works at Medical Oncology & Hematology Associates in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.