Dr. Thomas Burnstine, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Burnstine, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
Advocate Medical Group-libertyville 825 Milwaukee825 S Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 816-0500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:30am
Chicago Foot Health Center3000 N Halsted St Ste 821, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (847) 816-0500
Thomas H Burnstine MD SC755 S Milwaukee Ave Ste 220, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
I felt like he was very thorough and is willing to do what is needed to pursue my symptoms. He couldn't access my test results online, so he went to the hospital and called me that evening. He has a calming manner that put my mind at ease. I believe that he will do his best to get at the cause and resolve my issues.
- Johns Hopkins University Hospital
- Case Western Rsv
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- University Of Illinois
