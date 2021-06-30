Overview

Dr. Thomas Burkert, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Poland, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.



Dr. Burkert works at THOMAS S BURKERT, MD in Poland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.