Dr. Thomas Burke, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Burke, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Alaska Native Medical Center and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Burke works at
Locations
Alaska Women's Cancer Care3851 Piper St Ste U264, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 515-2252Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Alaska Native Medical Center
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Burke, MD
- Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1356354625
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Burke works at
Dr. Burke speaks Greek.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
