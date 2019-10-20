Dr. Thomas Burgdorff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgdorff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Burgdorff, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Burgdorff, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA.
Locations
Loma Linda University Department of Ort25455 Barton Rd Ste 102B, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-2808
Loma Linda University Orthopaedics Academic Office11406 Loma Linda Dr # 218, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-6444
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tenet HealthSystem Medical
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Burgdorff did my total knee replacement. I am now 4 weeks post surgery. I am so happy with the result. To me, it was most of the time a painless experience. He and his team did a fantastic job. I was up and walking 2 hours after surgery. Now it is getting better and better. I almost feel like a younger me already! Thank you’s are not enough!!!!!!!
About Dr. Thomas Burgdorff, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1336182229
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burgdorff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burgdorff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burgdorff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burgdorff has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Complications of Joint Prosthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burgdorff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burgdorff speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgdorff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgdorff.
