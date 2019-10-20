See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Loma Linda, CA
Dr. Thomas Burgdorff, MD

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
5 (27)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Thomas Burgdorff, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. 

Dr. Burgdorff works at Loma Linda University Health in Loma Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Complications of Joint Prosthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Loma Linda University Department of Ort
    25455 Barton Rd Ste 102B, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-2808
  2. 2
    Loma Linda University Orthopaedics Academic Office
    11406 Loma Linda Dr # 218, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-6444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center
  • Loma Linda University Medical Center - East Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Delta Health System
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    Health Net
    Humana
    LifeWise
    Medicaid
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    ODS Health Plan
    Principal Financial Group
    Providence Health Plans
    Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Tenet HealthSystem Medical
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellPoint
    Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 20, 2019
    Dr. Burgdorff did my total knee replacement. I am now 4 weeks post surgery. I am so happy with the result. To me, it was most of the time a painless experience. He and his team did a fantastic job. I was up and walking 2 hours after surgery. Now it is getting better and better. I almost feel like a younger me already! Thank you’s are not enough!!!!!!!
    Uta Cuett — Oct 20, 2019
    About Dr. Thomas Burgdorff, MD

    • Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1336182229
    Education & Certifications

    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Burgdorff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgdorff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burgdorff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burgdorff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burgdorff works at Loma Linda University Health in Loma Linda, CA. View the full address on Dr. Burgdorff’s profile.

    Dr. Burgdorff has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Complications of Joint Prosthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burgdorff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgdorff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgdorff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burgdorff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burgdorff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

