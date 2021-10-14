Overview

Dr. Thomas Bump, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Evergreen Park, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Bump works at Consultants In Cardiology & Electrophysiology in Evergreen Park, IL with other offices in Oak Lawn, IL and Palos Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Third Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.