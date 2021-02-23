Overview

Dr. Thomas Bumbalo III, MD is a Pulmonologist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from State University Of New York At Buffalo School Of Internal Med and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Mcleod Loris Hospital and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bumbalo III works at Grand Strand Medical Center - Internal Medicine GME Program in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.