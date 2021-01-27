See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Denver, CO
Dr. Thomas Bullock, MD

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
3.5 (3)
Overview

Dr. Thomas Bullock, MD is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. 

Dr. Bullock works at Kaiser Permanente Skyline Medical Offices in Denver, CO with other offices in Greenwood Village, CO and Englewood, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University of Colorado Anschutz Medical
    1375 E 20th Ave, Denver, CO 80205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 338-4545
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Carepoint - Greenwood
    5600 S Quebec St Ste 312A, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 436-2727
    Swedish Medical Center
    501 E Hampden Ave, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 781-4485
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Alzheimer's Disease
Arthritis
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Alzheimer's Disease
Arthritis

EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 27, 2021
    Dr. Bullock was the first neurologist to 1) listen to my concerns, 2) help where my seizures were coming from and most important treating me as a human being instead of just a patient.
    Michael Carr — Jan 27, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Bullock, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578907671
    NPI Number
