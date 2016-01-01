Dr. Thomas Brozovich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brozovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Brozovich, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Brozovich, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holland Hospital.
Dr. Brozovich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mclaren Port Huron Outpt Counse1209 Richardson St, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 984-5156
Hospital Affiliations
- Holland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brozovich?
About Dr. Thomas Brozovich, DO
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1437248341
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brozovich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brozovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brozovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brozovich works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brozovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brozovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brozovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brozovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.